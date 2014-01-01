City Eye exists to inspire and promote film and video culture.
Based in Southampton, we are here to support the community, arts organisations, individuals, emerging talent and established talent in the achievement of filmmaking goals. We achieve this through a wide range of projects and activities including our production work, our education offering and our screening programmes including Southampton Film Week.
City Eye began its journey as Southampton Film and Video Co-operative in April 1986. Join us in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate 30 years dedicated to 'making and screening film and video', 'training workshops and educational events' and 'regular meetings to enable discussion and exchange ideas'. The format of these activities may have changed over 30 years but the spirit lives on. Happy Birthday City Eye!
